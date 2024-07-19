All Hornets

How to Watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers (Summer League)

All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan

After ripping off five straight wins - three in the California Classic and two in Las Vegas - the Charlotte Hornets finally dropped a game in Summer League play, falling to the Boston Celtics earlier this week 89-84. With the loss, the Hornets are unlikely to make the Summer League playoffs but they'll still have two games to get more work in, starting tonight against Portland.

Below, you can find information for tonight's clash between the Hornets and Trail Blazers.

Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Where: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV)

Tip-off: Approx. 11 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV

Schuyler Callihan

