Injured Charlotte Hornets crumble down the stretch against Atlanta Hawks
Eastern Conference standings: 12th with a record of 6-14
The Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of the BBQ Series, losing 107-104. Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 20 points and 9 assists. This marks the Hornets' fifth straight loss, continuing their trend of staying competitive but falling short late. An injury-riddled season has made success difficult for Charlotte so far in 2024.
The Hornets started strong tonight with impressive shooting and ball movement that gave them an early lead. Vasilije Micić, Josh Green, and Cody Martin all contributed solid scoring performances to keep the game competitive. Micić showed signs of shaking off early-season struggles and hit a clutch shot late in the fourth to keep the Hornets in the game. Nick Richards returned to action with a solid showing off the bench, finishing with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
Best of the night: Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller showed his sharpshooting ability with 32 points, hitting 7 of 19 from three. He added 8 rebounds and 4 assists in a strong performance. Miller hit a huge three late in the fourth to cut the lead to one with 10 seconds left. This was his seventh straight game scoring 20 or more points, the longest streak of his career. With LaMelo Ball out for the next two weeks, Miller will take on a bigger role.
Worst of the night: Hornets' Injury Report
The Hornets’ injury struggles continued tonight. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Tre Mann were all out, leaving the team shorthanded in shot-creation.
The expected starting five hasn’t played a single game together this season. Mark Williams warmed up before the game and is reportedly close to returning, but he has yet to take the court. With Ball now out for the next two weeks, closing games and staying competitive will be even tougher. Injuries have been a constant issue all year and a major factor in the Hornets’ struggles.
Stat of the night: Hornets' Five Game Losing Streak
Charlotte faces an uphill battle this season. Close and competitive games might give fans hope, but this team hasn’t shown they can stay healthy. Bad luck has played a role, like Grant Williams’ season-ending injury, but some players (Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball) now have a track record of recurring injuries that continue to derail seasons.
The Hornets have now lost five straight games, dropping them to 12th in the East early in the season. Charles Lee has kept the team motivated and playing hard. They fight in every game, but without a healthy roster, this season is not shaping up the way fans had hoped. It’s hard to see everything coming together for Charlotte right now.
