Injury-plagued Hornets look to end skid against Magic
The Charlotte Hornets look to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Kia Center.
The Hornets (13-38) are coming off a 97-89 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Charlotte's recent struggles were compounded when LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Moussa Diabaté (eye) left the game with injuries.
Despite his early exit, Diabaté posted a career-high 21 points. First-year forward Tidjane Salaün contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals off the bench.
The Magic (26-29) have struggled recently, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. They dropped their most recent contest to the Atlanta Hawks 112-106 on Monday, despite Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero combining for 68 points.
Wagner, in his fourth season since being selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, is averaging career bests with 25.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and contributing 1.5 steals on defense.
Orlando has owned the season series, winning both matchups in November, including a 114-89 home victory on Nov. 12.
The Hornets enter the contest ranked 13th in 3-pointers made per game (13.7) and third in offensive rebounding (12.8). The Magic are seventh in points off turnovers (19.0).
Both teams will head into All-Star break following tonight's matchup.
Injury Report
Charlotte:
LaMelo Ball - OUT (Right Ankle; Soreness)
Moussa Diabaté - QUESTIONABLE (Right Eye; Abrasion)
Tre Mann - OUT (Disc Irritation)
Brandon Miller - OUT (Right Wrist)
Josh Okogie - OUT (Left Hamstring)
Grant Williams - OUT (Right ACL)
Mark Williams - OUT (Not With Team)
Isaiah Wong - PROBABLE (Right Foot; Soreness)
Orlando:
Mac McClung - OUT (G-League - Two Way)
Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (Left Quad; Contusion)
Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League - Two Way)
Moritz Wagner - OUT (Left Knee; Torn ACL)
Quote from Tidjane Salaün on Recent Stretch with Hornets
"I'm more comfortable with my body, Salaün said. "The time spent in the G League helped me understand how I can play with my physicality, and now to play like this in the NBA will for sure help me open some windows on how to score and help my teammates. So, I feel better."
How to Watch
Game Time: Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 PM ET
Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
Television: FDSFL and FDSSE
