Jusuf Nurkic gets starting nod in his Charlotte Hornets debut
The Charlotte Hornets are just minutes away from tipping things off against division rival, the Orlando Magic. It'll be the final game before the All-Star break, and while things have not gone Charlotte's way all year, it's an opportunity to gain a little bit of momentum as we enter the final stretch of the regular season.
As reported by the team last night, the Hornets will indeed be without starting point guard LaMelo Ball (ankle), and Mark Williams remains unavailable while the team disputes the failed physical he had with the Los Angeles Lakers following the trade. Newly acquired center Jusuf Nurkic will make his debut tonight and get the start.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Elfrid Payton
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Jusuf Nurkic
Orlando Magic
G Cole Anthony
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
F Franz Wagner
F Paolo Banchero
C Goga Bitadze
The Hornets and Magic will get the action started at approximately 7:12 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
