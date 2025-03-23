LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams re-inserted into the Hornets' starting lineup
LaMelo Ball (right ankle management) and Mark Williams (left foot management) did not participate in the Charlotte Hornets' blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but they will be back in uniform tonight.
The two did play in Thursday's surprising win over the New York Knicks, each playing a huge factor in the result. Ball led the Hornets with 25 points to go along with eight assists and five rebounds while Mark Williams posted a double-double, recording 19 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G DaQuan Jeffries
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Miami Heat
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
C Kel'el Ware
The Hornets and Heat will get the action tipped off at 6 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
