LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges game status vs. Pelicans revealed

The Charlotte Hornets have released the pregame injury report.

Some good news on the injury front has arrived for the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon as the team has announced that guard LaMelo Ball (wrist), forward Miles Bridges (back spasms), and guard Seth Curry (ankle) are probable for tonight's home contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

As expected, guard/forward Cody Martin has been ruled out with "core tightness." Martin exited last night's game against Portland after just five minutes of floor time and did not return.

Charlotte put up a strong fight and even led for much of Friday's game despite being extremely shorthanded. Fatigue set in late and the Hornets couldn't get anything to fall, which opened the door for Portland to take control.

The Hornets are 1-11 this season when LaMelo Ball isn't available to play. They are 10-19 with him. While one man doesn't win or lose a game, it can certainly impact a team's chances to come out on top, as evident in the records with and without Ball. In 29 games this season, Ball is averaging 29 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.

The Hornets and Pelicans will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

