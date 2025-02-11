LaMelo Ball, Moussa Diabate leave game versus Nets with injuries
As if the Charlotte Hornets haven't suffered enough injuries this season, they saw two more guys go down Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Point guard LaMelo Ball left the game with right ankle soreness, which is a massive concern moving forward. The ankle injuries have been a serious issue for the Hornets' franchise guard throughout his young professional career and if this turns into something long-term, the Hornets' 2024-25 season will become even longer. In the 18 games he's missed this year, the Hornets are a whopping 1-17.
Center Moussa Diabate, who recently just had his two-way contract converted to a standard, three-year NBA contract, left the game in the second half with a right eye abrasion. He was originally listed as questionable for tonight's contest with the exact injury. In 27 minutes of action, Diabate recorded a career-high 21 points on 9/11 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and two blocks.
