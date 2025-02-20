All Hornets

Mark Williams, LaMelo Ball return to starting lineup for matchup vs. Lakers

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game between Charlotte and Los Angeles.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets will play its first game out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that backed out of a trade with them days after the trade deadline due to a failed physical on center Mark Williams.

Since the trade was rescinded earlier this month, Williams has not played in a game, but that will change tonight. He, alongside LaMelo Ball (ankle soreness), will make their return to the floor tonight and are in the starting lineup.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starters for tonight's action.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Nick Smith Jr.

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

Los Angeles Lakers

G Luke Doncic

G Austin Reaves

F Rui Hachimura

F LeBron James

C Jaxson Hayes

The Hornets and Lakers are set to tip the action off at 10 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

