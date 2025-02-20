Mark Williams, LaMelo Ball return to starting lineup for matchup vs. Lakers
The Charlotte Hornets will play its first game out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that backed out of a trade with them days after the trade deadline due to a failed physical on center Mark Williams.
Since the trade was rescinded earlier this month, Williams has not played in a game, but that will change tonight. He, alongside LaMelo Ball (ankle soreness), will make their return to the floor tonight and are in the starting lineup.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starters for tonight's action.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Los Angeles Lakers
G Luke Doncic
G Austin Reaves
F Rui Hachimura
F LeBron James
C Jaxson Hayes
The Hornets and Lakers are set to tip the action off at 10 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
