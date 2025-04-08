Miles Bridges added to Hornets injury report ahead of Tuesday's game
Another name to the injury list.
After releasing their initial injury report yesterday evening, the Charlotte Hornets added another name around noon:
Forward Miles Bridges is questionable with left hip soreness.
Bridges has missed only fifteen games this season, the least amount out of the Hornets core four of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles. Bridges has had a strong year, averaging 20.4 points on the season while grabbing career highs in rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.9).
The Hornets star forward only played 19 minutes in his last outing against Chicago, scoring 8 points on 3-12 from the field and 0-4 from three.
If Bridges misses tonight, the lineup would most likely look like: KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, Josh Okogie, DaQuan Jeffries, and Mark Williams.
This would be the lineup's first time starting together this season, and overall the team's 41st different starting lineup this season.
The Hornets face the Grizzlies at 7:00 PM in the team's final game at Spectrum Center until the fall.
