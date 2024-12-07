Nick Richards downgraded to OUT vs. Cavs, Taj Gibson takes spot in starting five
Just one hour before the Charlotte Hornets' home matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team ruled out center Nick Richards with a right ankle sprain. Backup center Moussa Diabate was also ruled out due to an illness.
Charles Lee provides pregame injury update
“I would say Nick really did a good job of battling through that Knicks game. Unfortunately, he stepped on somebody’s foot, so we’ll continue to evaluate him this morning and see where he is. Like I said, he was able to finish that game, so we’ll just kind of see where that ankle is this morning. Tidjane is probably out – ankle injury. Moussa woke up this morning with a little bit of sickness symptoms, and we’ll evaluate him and kind of see where he is this morning and if he can go.”
A few moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for today's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Brandon Miller
G Josh Green
F Cody Martin
C Taj Gibson
Cleveland Cavaliers
G Darius Garland
G Donovan Mitchell
F Dean Wade
F Evan Mobley
C Jarrett Allen
The Hornets and Cavs will get things started at 1 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
