Nick Richards downgraded to OUT vs. Cavs, Taj Gibson takes spot in starting five

A pregame injury update has Charlotte thin in the frontcourt.

Schuyler Callihan

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Just one hour before the Charlotte Hornets' home matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team ruled out center Nick Richards with a right ankle sprain. Backup center Moussa Diabate was also ruled out due to an illness.

Charles Lee provides pregame injury update

“I would say Nick really did a good job of battling through that Knicks game. Unfortunately, he stepped on somebody’s foot, so we’ll continue to evaluate him this morning and see where he is. Like I said, he was able to finish that game, so we’ll just kind of see where that ankle is this morning. Tidjane is probably out – ankle injury. Moussa woke up this morning with a little bit of sickness symptoms, and we’ll evaluate him and kind of see where he is this morning and if he can go.”

A few moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for today's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G Vasilije Micic

G Brandon Miller

G Josh Green

F Cody Martin

C Taj Gibson

Cleveland Cavaliers

G Darius Garland

G Donovan Mitchell

F Dean Wade

F Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

The Hornets and Cavs will get things started at 1 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

