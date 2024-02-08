Charlotte, N.C. - The Hornets managed to pick up right where they left off on Monday night. After scoring 60 points in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte managed to post a 60-54 lead over Toronto at the half.

However, despite Miles Bridges being able to secure his second 40+ point performance in three days, Toronto simply had more gas in the tank down the stretch. After nailing 10/18 from deep in the first half, good for 55.6%, the Hornets finished with a suboptimal 3PT% of 41%. When the Hornets went cold, the Raptors got hot. Toronto drained 17 of their 33 shot attempts from behind the arc, good for 51.5%.

Best of the Night: Brandon Miller/Miles Bridges

Despite falling short of his projected point total, Miller showed a herculean effort on the defensive end of the court, managing two steals and a highlight block in the opening quarter.

Bridges, as mentioned, was able to replicate the offensive success that he found against Los Angeles, scoring a whopping 45 points on 17/27 shooting while also accounting for eight rebounds and seven assists. With the trade deadline now upon us, one has to imagine that tonight's performance boosted his trade value to new heights.

Worst of the night: 3PT Shooting

While Bridges was able to knock down six of his 11 3PT attempts, Miller failed to get things going, finishing just 2/8 from behind the line. While Charlotte is nowhere close to being considered an offensive powerhouse, the temporary lack of accuracy from Miller does illustrate that the rookie still has a bit more of ways to go before we begin to see what he is truly capable of. As long as they are dependent on big scoring nights from both Miller and Bridges, the Hornets will continue to see these kinds of close games slip through their fingers.

Highlight of the Night:

Next up: Hornets at Bucks, Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:



Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.