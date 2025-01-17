Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls
It's Buzz City versus Windy City tonight as the Charlotte Hornets square off with the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The Hornets are looking to collect their third win in their last fourtgames.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game going.
Ian Black: Hornets 114, Bulls 112
Mark Williams is coming off of a career-high in scoring, and is now facing a team that allowed him to shoot 9-9 last time these teams met and is generally amongst the worst in the league at defending the paint. LaMelo is also finally against the play against his brother’s Bulls this season, which should be a lot of fun if Lonzo can suit up. This is a good spot for the Hornets to further flesh out some momentum heading towards the break.
Zachary Roberts: Bulls 110, Hornets 106
All we can really hope for is that these two teams don’t tie an NBA record for three-point misses. Anything beyond that is a win. That said, the Hornets are playing pretty well. The Bulls are just better and at home. Chicago has more injuries to deal with, though, so that could flip this outcome.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 111, Bulls 103
If either team manages to shoot a somewhat acceptable percentage from deep, it's probably going to be enough to get a win. For the Hornets, the focus should mostly lie on continuing the improvement from the last few games.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins reveals what success looks like for a young lineup
Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls
Brandon Miller listed as questionable for Hornets' road game in Chicago