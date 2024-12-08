Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets have lost 10 of their last 11 games, including eight straight. This evening, they'll take on the Indiana Pacers who are going through their own struggles, falling in four of their last five.
Who comes out on top tonight? Here's what our staff sees happening.
James Plowright: Pacers 123, Hornets 107
Charlotte is on the second night of a back-to-back, after traveling halfway across the country, with the second early tip-off time in a row. Indiana has been on if the most disappointing teams in the East, but I can’t see Charlotte pulling out the win due to a combination of schedule and available talent reasons.
Zachary Roberts: Pacers 115, Hornets 108
The Hornets played fairly well against Cleveland, all things considered. It still resulted in a 10+ point loss, their second in a row. The Pacers are a much worse team, but on the second day of a back-to-back, so many injuries foretell another loss.
Albert Böttcher: Pacers 117, Hornets 103
The Pacers have looked like a shell of themselves, but their home record is still pretty good at 7-3. Add Charlotte's injury problems and back-to-back fatigue to that, and I can't see how Indiana doesn't win this one.
