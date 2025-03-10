Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets have a divisional battle on their hands against the Miami Heat, and are looking for their first win against a Southeast division opponent this season.
Will it happen tonight? Can the Hornets make it two in a row? Here are our picks for tonight's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Heat 108, Hornets 104
It's been a disappointing season for the Heat, but this is a get right game for them. After losing three straight by two possessions or less, Miami is going to be determined to take care of business against one of the league's worst teams. Charlotte's played much better in its last couple of games, but don't expect that to be the new norm.
Zachary Roberts: Heat 112, Hornets 102
LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams should be back. But at this stage, what does that really mean?The Heat are struggling a bit right now, but the Hornets are the ultimate get-right game.
Owen O'Conner: Hornets 116, Heat 111
The Hornets coming off a win will bring LaMelo and Mark back into the fold. Although the team has struggled lately, a win could greatly boost morale and push this team to their first win streak since January 20th.
