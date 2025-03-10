All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Miami.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets have a divisional battle on their hands against the Miami Heat, and are looking for their first win against a Southeast division opponent this season.

Will it happen tonight? Can the Hornets make it two in a row? Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Heat 108, Hornets 104

It's been a disappointing season for the Heat, but this is a get right game for them. After losing three straight by two possessions or less, Miami is going to be determined to take care of business against one of the league's worst teams. Charlotte's played much better in its last couple of games, but don't expect that to be the new norm.

Zachary Roberts: Heat 112, Hornets 102

LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams should be back. But at this stage, what does that really mean?The Heat are struggling a bit right now, but the Hornets are the ultimate get-right game.

Owen O'Conner: Hornets 116, Heat 111

The Hornets coming off a win will bring LaMelo and Mark back into the fold. Although the team has struggled lately, a win could greatly boost morale and push this team to their first win streak since January 20th.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

The Charlotte Hornets load up on guards in latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Moussa Diabate's emergence will give the Hornets a lot to think about this offseason

Hornets injury report: Status for LaMelo Ball & Mark Williams revealed vs. Miami Heat

Charles Lee discusses the major improvements in Tidjane Salaün's game

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday