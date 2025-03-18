Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks
Things haven't gone well for the Charlotte Hornets all season, regardless of the opponent, but the series against the rival Atlanta Hawks has certainly not gone their way, dropping each of the first three matchups.
With LaMelo Ball (wrist) listed as questionable, the Hornets could be in a bit of trouble as they look to avoid the season sweep.
Our staff has submitted their picks for tonight's game.
Zachary Roberts: Hawks 119, Hornets 111
LaMelo Ball’s resurgence lasted one game exactly, and the Hornets showed last time that they can’t guard Trae Young without fouling, so don’t expect them to slow him down this time.
Matt Alquiza: Hawks 113, Hornets 108
I expect tonight’s matchup to be closer than the last time these two faced off, but Trae Young’s penchant for getting to the line will be too much for the Hornets to handle again.
Owen O'Connor: Hawks 122, Hornets 105
Yeah, the Hawks have lost two straight, including one to the lowly Brooklyn Nets. Their last win? The Hornets, of course. Trae Young continues to be on a tear, and Dyson Daniels' defense may be too suffocating for LaMelo Ball again, whose game against the Spurs was apparently an outlier.
