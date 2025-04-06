Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets will play host to the Chicago Bulls in what will be the penultimate home game of the 2024-25 regular season.
Here are our picks for today's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Bulls 118, Hornets 104
Chicago's first-round draft pick Matas Buzelis has been playing great basketball of late alongside Josh Giddey, who has blossomed into a well-rounded starter. Those two, in addition to Nikola Vucevic, pose a lot of issues for Charlotte defensively. Unless Miles Bridges has one of those 35+ point nights, I don't see the Hornets leaving Spectrum Center with a win this afternoon.
Zachary Roberts: Bulls 106, Hornets 101
Even though the Bulls are headed to the play-in tournament, these are two less than stellar teams. However, the Bulls have been playing pretty good ball over the last few weeks, and they’re significantly healthier and currently probably a little more talented than the Hornets.
Matt Alquiza: Bulls 112, Hornets 91
Should be another decisive win for the team visiting Charlotte tonight. Coby White and Matas Buzelis will be far too much for any Hornet to handle in a Bulls victory.
The Hornets and Bulls will tip things off at 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
