Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Picking tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Schuyler Callihan

Our staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI has predicted a bunch of losses for Charles Lee's squad, and today, that continues as they will square off against the NBA's best team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are our picks for this evening's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Cavaliers 128, Hornets 100

The Cavs have been red-hot to start the season, and there's no slowing down that train today. Even if fully healthy, the Hornets don't have enough to keep it close deep into the game. The Cavs roll to 31-4.

Matt Alquiza: Cavaliers 125, Hornets 98

Charlotte has no business competing in this one. Cleveland is a bonafide championship contender that will treat the Hornets like a warm-up before their big test against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Zachary Roberts: Cavaliers 130, Hornets 95

The Hornets are so mismatched in this game that it borders on sad. If either Brandon Miller or LaMelo Ball (and especially if both) miss the game, it could be even uglier than this. The Hornets might be in for a real stinker, so hopefully, the Panthers lighten the Charlotte mood before tipoff.

Ian Black: Cavaliers 121, Hornets 106

These teams are on two different planets, even if Ball and Miller suit up. The Cavaliers are not just winning games- they are a team that takes care of business. A Herculean effort would be required for even a close game as both teams stand.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

