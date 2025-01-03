All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Detroit.

Schuyler Callihan

Can the Charlotte Hornets finally get back in the win column Friday night? If they receive some good news on the injury front before tip, they just might have the whole crew (minus Grant Williams and Tre Mann) which should give them a great chance to pick up a W.

Here are our picks for tonight's games.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 107, Pistons 105

Things may feel bleak, but the Hornets aren't going to finish the season 7-75. They're going to win some games, and if they can stay healthy, they could potentially turn their season around to at least a respectable level. Charlotte's had a ton of success in the Motor City over the years, and they're catching the Pistons at the right time - their first game without Jaden Ivey.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 106, Pistons 99

At some point, the Hornets are going to win a game they aren’t expected to. Tonight’s matchup with the improved Detroit Pistons is a perfect opportunity, especially after several days off to recover.

Ali Jawad: Pistons 108, Hornets 101

The Hornets will eventually string a few wins but for tonight another tough match-up against an improved Pistons team that has won 4 of its last 5 including wins over the Lakers, Suns, and Magic.

Albert Bötther: Hornets 114, Pistons 109

The Hornets have too many individually good players for this losing streak to go on much longer. They've also shown improved effort recently against Chicago and OKC, so this would be a good opportunity to build on those performances and get a win.

