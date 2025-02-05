Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that could feature several backups in the starting lineup for the visitors. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Damian Lillard are all on the injury report. Plus, the team just traded Khris Middleton to Washington in exchange for Kyle Kuzma.
Can Charlotte take advantage of Milwaukee's possible shorthanded lineup? Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: Bucks 111, Hornets 104
Sure, the Bucks are dealing with some injuries, but the Hornets are worse off at the moment. After getting beat by the Washington Wizards for the third time this season, I'm not sure where Charlotte's focus will be. Are they going to play determined and locked in? Or are they going to go through the motions, knowing that the trade deadline is upon them? For that reason alone, I'm taking the Bucks to stroll out of Queen City with the dub.
Zachary Roberts: Bucks 103, Hornets 99
Both teams are pretty banged up right now, but the Bucks are slightly healthier and a lot better. If this team can’t even beat the Wizards, even a depleted Bucks team will be a huge challenge.
Ali Jawad: Bucks 110, Hornets 103
Assuming the Bucks are healthy tomorrow night, the Hornets will face a tough defensive challenge. However, the Hornets have shown they can battle back from deficits, so a close game is still possible.
Albert Böttcher: Bucks 115, Hornets 104
It's an awkward time for these two teams to face off as both could still see major roster shakeups before tomorrow's trade deadline. The Bucks have been in a slump lately and I assume Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to put on a big performance to end that slump tonight.
