Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to put an end to a seven-game losing skid on Wednesday night against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.
Can LaMelo Ball and Co. get the job done? Here's how our staff sees things playing out tonight.
Zachary Roberts: Timberwolves 113, Hornets 101
It’s a rematch of the 2020 Rookie of the Year race, except Anthony Edwards has gone on to reach a height LaMelo Ball hasn’t just yet. Edwards also has a much better, much healthier team that isn’t in the midst of a truly abhorrent losing streak.
Ian Black: Timberwolves 117, Hornets 111
An injured Rudy Gobert for the Timberwolves is a meaningful absence for a Hornets team that scores the third-most second chance points in the league. Keeping up with Minnesota’s perimeter shooting is a different beast though, and likely too much to keep up with.
Tyler Carmona: Timberwolves 118, Hornets 104
Even without Rudy Gobert, the Wolves have more than enough firepower with Ant leading the charge. Charlotte's perimeter defense has been a mess — Minnesota’s shooters should have a field day.
