All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Minnesota.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) holds his wrist during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) holds his wrist during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to put an end to a seven-game losing skid on Wednesday night against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Can LaMelo Ball and Co. get the job done? Here's how our staff sees things playing out tonight.

Zachary Roberts: Timberwolves 113, Hornets 101

It’s a rematch of the 2020 Rookie of the Year race, except Anthony Edwards has gone on to reach a height LaMelo Ball hasn’t just yet. Edwards also has a much better, much healthier team that isn’t in the midst of a truly abhorrent losing streak.

Ian Black: Timberwolves 117, Hornets 111

An injured Rudy Gobert for the Timberwolves is a meaningful absence for a Hornets team that scores the third-most second chance points in the league. Keeping up with Minnesota’s perimeter shooting is a different beast though, and likely too much to keep up with.

Tyler Carmona: Timberwolves 118, Hornets 104

Even without Rudy Gobert, the Wolves have more than enough firepower with Ant leading the charge. Charlotte's perimeter defense has been a mess — Minnesota’s shooters should have a field day.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Can the Hornets take down the Timberwolves? Here is what the ESPN BPI Says

The slumping Hornets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Possible landing spots for LaMelo Ball if the Hornets trade him this summer

Why a Hornets major rebuild is not far-fetched

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday