Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Charlotte Hornets will conclude their franchise-record nine-game homestand tonight against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
Can the Hornets get back in the win column tonight? Here is what our staff thinks.
Zachary Roberts: Spurs 111, Hornets 101
Even if LaMelo Ball plays (unlikely) the new-look Spurs are going to win. If Jusuf Nurkic is active, he’ll be made a fool by Victor Wembanyama. Plus, the addition of De’Aaron Fox and a few key subtractions on the Hornets side mean this should be an easy win for San Antonio.
Ali Jawad: Spurs 118, Hornets 104
Another game that will require an elite defensive effort for the Hornets. Victor Wembenyama alone will present a difficult challenge. Defense aside, the Hornets will need a stellar shooting performance with the defensive player of the year candidate lurking inside.
Albert Böttcher: Spurs 110, Hornets 95
San Antonio has gotten better at the trade deadline, while the Hornets have taken a step back in their rebuilding process. While that was the right decision long-term, it will lead to even more losses in the upcoming weeks, starting with tonight.
