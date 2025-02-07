All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and San Antonio.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0), guard Seth Curry (30) talk with head coach Charles Lee during a free throw by Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0), guard Seth Curry (30) talk with head coach Charles Lee during a free throw by Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets will conclude their franchise-record nine-game homestand tonight against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Can the Hornets get back in the win column tonight? Here is what our staff thinks.

Zachary Roberts: Spurs 111, Hornets 101

Even if LaMelo Ball plays (unlikely) the new-look Spurs are going to win. If Jusuf Nurkic is active, he’ll be made a fool by Victor Wembanyama. Plus, the addition of De’Aaron Fox and a few key subtractions on the Hornets side mean this should be an easy win for San Antonio.

Ali Jawad: Spurs 118, Hornets 104

Another game that will require an elite defensive effort for the Hornets. Victor Wembenyama alone will present a difficult challenge. Defense aside, the Hornets will need a stellar shooting performance with the defensive player of the year candidate lurking inside.

Albert Böttcher: Spurs 110, Hornets 95

San Antonio has gotten better at the trade deadline, while the Hornets have taken a step back in their rebuilding process. While that was the right decision long-term, it will lead to even more losses in the upcoming weeks, starting with tonight.

