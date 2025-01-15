All Hornets

Score predictions for Hornets at Jazz

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Utah.

Schuyler Callihan

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets will be back at it tonight as they continue their West Coast road trip against the shorthanded Utah Jazz.

Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 111, Jazz 104

This is certainly a winnable game since the two sides have fewer than 20 wins combined. With two inspiring performances in a row against much better teams than Utah, the Hornets look poised to win another one and inch closer to double digits.

Ali Jawad: Hornets 109, Jazz 100

The Hornets have a good opportunity to return to the win column against a struggling Jazz team, despite Charlotte having gone through its fair share of issues this season. The outcome may hinge on which team wins the rebound battle. Currently, the Hornets are averaging 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league, while the Jazz are eighth with 45.4 rebounds per game.

Ian Black: Hornets 112, Jazz 96

The Jazz will be missing between 4-5 starters tonight, as well as a couple of other key contributors. This should be a slam-dunk win for the Hornets. The stars haven’t aligned like this too often for Charlotte this season, so converting this opportunity is paramount.

Albert Bottcher: Hornets 117, Jazz 115

It's one of the rare occasions where the Hornets enter a game as favorites. But the Jazz should not be underestimated and if there's one thing Charlotte's good at, it's playing down to their opponent's level. Nevertheless, the difference in talent should be enough to secure a much-needed win.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets can now officially trade Miles Bridges

Hornets send Nick Richards to Suns in first trade of the season

NBA reschedules the Hornets' two games that were postponed by wildfires in L.A.

Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday