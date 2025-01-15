Score predictions for Hornets at Jazz
The Charlotte Hornets will be back at it tonight as they continue their West Coast road trip against the shorthanded Utah Jazz.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 111, Jazz 104
This is certainly a winnable game since the two sides have fewer than 20 wins combined. With two inspiring performances in a row against much better teams than Utah, the Hornets look poised to win another one and inch closer to double digits.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 109, Jazz 100
The Hornets have a good opportunity to return to the win column against a struggling Jazz team, despite Charlotte having gone through its fair share of issues this season. The outcome may hinge on which team wins the rebound battle. Currently, the Hornets are averaging 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league, while the Jazz are eighth with 45.4 rebounds per game.
Ian Black: Hornets 112, Jazz 96
The Jazz will be missing between 4-5 starters tonight, as well as a couple of other key contributors. This should be a slam-dunk win for the Hornets. The stars haven’t aligned like this too often for Charlotte this season, so converting this opportunity is paramount.
Albert Bottcher: Hornets 117, Jazz 115
It's one of the rare occasions where the Hornets enter a game as favorites. But the Jazz should not be underestimated and if there's one thing Charlotte's good at, it's playing down to their opponent's level. Nevertheless, the difference in talent should be enough to secure a much-needed win.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets can now officially trade Miles Bridges
Hornets send Nick Richards to Suns in first trade of the season
NBA reschedules the Hornets' two games that were postponed by wildfires in L.A.
Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz