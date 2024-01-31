Skip to main content
Score Predictions for Hornets vs. Bulls

Our staff picks tonight's game between Charlotte and Chicago.

Ian Black: Bulls 112, Hornets 103.

These teams already met twice earlier in the month, and Chicago took care of business both times. Anchored by a top-10 defense in the thick of the playoff hunt in the East, I expect them to do so again tonight.

Prediction record: 6-1.

Atticus Ferguson: Bulls 117, Hornets 100.

Charlotte has shown a lack of offensive continuity without LaMelo Ball, who’s listed as doubtful, on the floor. While Brandon Miller has seemingly scored at will, this roster lacks the requisite firepower for me to expect them to beat anyone who doesn’t accompany the Hornets towards the bottom of the conference standings. If the Bulls are going to solidify a spot in the play-in tournament, they’ll need to take care of business on nights like tonight. 

Prediction record: 15-4.

Pat Fitzsimmons: Hornets 108, Bulls 106.

I’m going against all logic and being optimistic the Hornets come out with a sense of urgency and can stick around with the Bulls tonight. No LaMelo obviously hurts, but no LaVine for the Bulls as well. Bulls are coming off a loss last night to the Raptors, Hornets got a day off to rest and see people complaining about their lack of effort and laughing on the bench. They come out with a point to prove led by Bridges and Miller, and steal one here against the Bulls. It’s hard to beat a team four times in one season!

Prediction record: 2-1.

