All Hornets

Score predictions for Hornets vs. Knicks

Picking tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks.

Schuyler Callihan

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets return to the hardwood tonight looking to snap a six-game losing skid with the New York Knicks standing in their way.

Here is how our staff sees tonight's game going.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 97, Knicks 92

The Hornets are healthier than when they lost by one point in the NBA Cup to New York. They continue to find ways to compete without winning. At some point, they’ll run into one and break this losing streak, and this is as good a game to do it as any, especially considering how well they played them last time.

Ian Black: Knicks 108, Hornets 98

New York boasts the highest offensive rating in the NBA in large part due to the talent and diverse skill sets of their starting lineup. Charlotte losing by only a single point last week when these teams met feels miraculous when you consider all of the injuries. The Hornets will break this losing streak at some point, but tonight does not look like the matchup for that to happen.

Ali Jawad: Knicks 120, Hornets 102

New York is expected to pose the biggest challenge for the Hornets' defense, as they will be facing a Knicks offense that holds the highest rating in the league and boasts the second-highest field goal and three-point percentages. The adage "the best defense is a good offense" rings true here; for the Hornets to have any chance of pulling off an upset, they will need to match the Knicks' scoring output.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 105, Knicks 103

You can only play well and end up losing a certain amount of times, until you squeeze one out. This could be that type of win, should the Hornets continue their solid play. It will be crucial for Brandon Miller to score somewhere around 30 points again.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Longtime NBA veteran gives Charles Lee his flowers despite rough start with Hornets

Hornets coach Charles Lee earns praise from NBA analyst amid injury-ravaged season

Charles Lee discusses Brandon Miller's 8th straight 20-point game

Are the Charlotte Hornets heading toward another lottery pick?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday