Score predictions for Hornets vs. Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets return to the hardwood tonight looking to snap a six-game losing skid with the New York Knicks standing in their way.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game going.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 97, Knicks 92
The Hornets are healthier than when they lost by one point in the NBA Cup to New York. They continue to find ways to compete without winning. At some point, they’ll run into one and break this losing streak, and this is as good a game to do it as any, especially considering how well they played them last time.
Ian Black: Knicks 108, Hornets 98
New York boasts the highest offensive rating in the NBA in large part due to the talent and diverse skill sets of their starting lineup. Charlotte losing by only a single point last week when these teams met feels miraculous when you consider all of the injuries. The Hornets will break this losing streak at some point, but tonight does not look like the matchup for that to happen.
Ali Jawad: Knicks 120, Hornets 102
New York is expected to pose the biggest challenge for the Hornets' defense, as they will be facing a Knicks offense that holds the highest rating in the league and boasts the second-highest field goal and three-point percentages. The adage "the best defense is a good offense" rings true here; for the Hornets to have any chance of pulling off an upset, they will need to match the Knicks' scoring output.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 105, Knicks 103
You can only play well and end up losing a certain amount of times, until you squeeze one out. This could be that type of win, should the Hornets continue their solid play. It will be crucial for Brandon Miller to score somewhere around 30 points again.
