Score Predictions for Hornets vs. Sixers
The Charlotte Hornets travel to Philadelphia in search for a 3-game win streak. While the 76ers are missing both Embiid and Maxey, they do have Brandon Miller's GOAT available, Paul George after he recovered from a bone bruise in his knee. Could the Hornets reach .500 for the first time since October 2022? Let's see how our staff sees this one playing out.
Desmond Johnson: Hornets 109-100 Sixers
I got a chance to watch the Hornets live Friday night vs the Pacers in person at Spectrum Center. While there is an extreme lack of frontcourt depth at the moment, the Hornets seem to have found something in the young duo of Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Both combined for 60 points Friday night, with most of the damage in the 2nd half. Look for the Hornets to rely on the two again for scoring against a Sixers unit that is banged up as well.
Albert Bottcher: Hornets 122-114 Sixers
The Sixers have looked really bad without Joel Embiid so far. As Tyrese Maxey is also out and Paul George keeps struggling to find his shot, this should be another winnable game for the Hornets. The biggest challenge will be to keep Andre Drummond away from the boards.
Prediction record: 6-3
James Plowright: Hornets 118-113 Sixers
I’m letting myself get carried away for this one. The Sixers are struggling and their fans are ready to turn on their team. Charlotte have Miller and Ball, while the Sixers are missing Maxey and Embiid, I’m not over complicating this pick. Watch out for the Kelly Oubre revenge game who ended up being replaced (rightfully so) by Miller in Charlotte
Matt Alquiza: Hornets 103-112 Sixers
This feels like a classic Hornets letdown spot, no? Philly is reeling and everything is pointing towards a Charlotte win, but I don’t buy it. Paul George will out duel Brandon Miller in a Sixers victory.
Carson Cash: Hornets 111-105 Sixers
The Charlotte Hornets are riding high after two solid in-conference wins. In past seasons, they might have lost to a weakened Sixers team, but with Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball leading the charge and making their shots, they could win any game. The Hornets pull back to .500 for the first time since 2022, marking their third straight win.
Prediction record: 4-2
