Score predictions for Hornets vs. Thunder
Our picks are in for tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's what our staff sees happening this evening at Spectrum Center.
Matt Alquiza: Thunder 125, Hornets 102
This one is liable to get ugly. The Thunder are playing like one of the best teams in the NBA and the Hornets are not. Simple as that.
Ian Black: Thunder 112, Hornets 95
The Thunder have lost just five times all season, while the Hornets dropped two games to the five-win Wizards in the last nine days. Charlotte is not currently playing basketball that can take advantage of all of the impact players missing for the opposition tonight
Zachary Roberts: Thunder 110, Hornets 89
The Thunder have the league’s top defense. The Hornets can’t even beat the Wizards. This one shouldn’t be particularly close, especially if a few questionable players don’t suit up.
Albert Böttcher: Thunder 124, Hornets 107
There's really nothing the hosts have to lose here so maybe they'll be able to keep this one close in the first half. But if you lose to the Wizards twice, it seems pretty much impossible to beat a team as good as OKC.
Ali Jawad: Thunder 115, Hornets 101
Given the Hornets' recent struggles, even a competitive showing against the Western Conference leaders would be considered a positive outcome. However, overcoming those challenges will be a tall order for a team that has struggled to beat the Washington Wizards.
