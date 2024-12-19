Score predictions for the Hornets' matchup versus the struggling Washington Wizards
For the first time in a while, the Charlotte Hornets are actually favored to win a game. They can thank the Washington Wizards and their 3-21 record for that.
Can the Hornets take advantage of Washington's ugly start to the season and get back in the win column? Here is how our staff sees tonight's game going.
Austin Leake: Hornets 123, Wizards 117
The Hornets have struggled lately, and that’s without question, as they’ve lost 12 out of their last 14 games. However, with LaMelo having an off night in his return, I expect him to have a big performance versus Washington to help push the Hornets past the worst team in the association.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 120, Wizards 110
The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA by far, although at this point, Charlotte may not be far behind. Nevertheless, the Hornets are mostly healthy, and this is as winnable of a game as they’ve had on the schedule, maybe all year.
James Plowright: Wizards 109, Hornets 104
I'm counting out Brandon Miller, and I'm worried about Charlotte's recent offensive struggles. Who is exactly going to score while Ball is still on a minutes limit, the Miles Bridges solo show? Charlotte has a tenancy to play down to their opposition, remember Detroit last year? I hope I'm wrong, but I imagine the Wizards will be up for this one, thinking they have a real chance for a win.
