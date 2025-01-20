Score predictions for the Hornets' MLK Day matchup with the Dallas Mavericks
We've got a Monday matinee today in Charlotte between the Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, with tip-off set for 12 p.m. EST.
Is is possible that the Hornets can secure their first three-game winning streak of the season? Here is our staff's thoughts.
Zachary Roberts: Mavericks 107, Hornets 99
The Hornets have won two in a row, but their chances of hitting three are slim. Yes, Dallas is without Luka Doncic, but they’re doing fine without him and the Hornets are without Brandon Miller. The Hornets have played well and I don’t expect them to put up a stinker even with Miller’s absence, but the Mavericks are just too strong. PJ Washington might want some revenge, too.
Matt Alquiza: Hornets 102, Mavericks 98
Let’s keep the good times rolling. Charles Lee’s squad is playing inspired basketball as of late and the inspiration will continue into the one-off home game. LaMelo Ball will out-duel Kyrie Irving in a tight Hornets win.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 110, Mavericks 99
You'd have to go all the way back to last February to find a three-game win streak by the Hornets. But I believe they will finally put together another one, with a somewhat comfortable victory today. Scoring could be an issue without Brandon Miller, but the same can be said about Dallas, missing Luka Doncic.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 108, Mavericks 102
The Hornets, having won three of their last four games, hope to capitalize on their momentum and aim for their first three-game winning streak of the season in this MLK Day matchup. They will face a Mavericks team that has maintained its offensive strength even without Luka Dončić, ranking among the NBA's top ten in scoring efficiency across multiple categories. All eyes will be on the guard matchup between LaMelo Ball, who has scored in double digits in every game he has played, and Kyrie Irving, who continues to step up in Dončić's absence. Expect Ball, the leading scorer among all Eastern Conference guards, to have a big night.
Austin Leake: Hornets 113, Mavericks 107
The Hornets have picked it up a little, winning three out of their last four. The Mavs are without Luka Doncic, which should give the Hornets a decent chance in this one. LaMelo Ball has struggled shooting from deep recently, expect that to change in this game.
