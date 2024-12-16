Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs 76ers
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a clunker against the Chicago Bulls. They helped combine for 75 missed threes in an abysmal shooting performance. They missed the chance to get a winning streak going and now are tasked with preventing another losing streak.
The odds are ever-so-slightly not in their favor to do just that, and here are my picks for the contest. Odds come from DraftKings.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: 76ers -3
2-star play on the Hornets to cover: My official prediction is that the Charlotte Hornets win this game, which would mean they have to cover. However, I'm not terribly confident in that. LaMelo Ball may be back, but if he is, he will likely be a little limited. If he's not, then the Hornets might struggle offensively again. The 76ers are about as banged up with no Jared McCain or Joel Embiid, but Paul George has shown the Hornets he can still carry a team to win.
Over/Under: 217
1-star play on the under: The odds are dead even on the over/under. The line is set at 217, and the over is -110 and the under is -110. My score prediction is Hornets 108-76ers 105, which would put the two teams at the under. If LaMelo Ball plays, the odds of the over might go up, but since he's still questionable, I just see too much star power on the bench for both sides to envision a barn-burner.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets star Brandon Miller rises in The Ringer player rankings
76ers star Joel Embiid ruled out for matchup with Charlotte Hornets
Is LaMelo Ball set to return? The Hornets provide a promising injury update
Miles Bridges discusses return to the floor & how long minutes restriction may last