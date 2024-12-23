Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Rockets
It's the final game for the Charlotte Hornets before Christmas as they'll take on the Houston Rockets at Spectrum Center.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Rockets -6
4-star play on the Rockets (-6): Charlotte won the first meeting in the season-opener, but with no Brandon Miller, I'm not sure the Hornets have enough offensive firepower, especially going up against one of the league's best defenses. This feels like a sloppy night on the offensive end of the floor for the Hornets that leads to a big loss. The losing streak continues for Charlotte.
Over/Under: 219
4-star play on the under: The Rockets are a stingy bunch defensively, allowing just 106.5 points per game. The Hornets have struggled to put the ball in the hoop lately, failing to reach the century mark in five of their last twelve games, and haven't scored 120 in regulation since October 30th. As long as the Rockets don't go crazy and put up 130, the under looks to be in a great spot here.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 6-2 (75%)
O/U: 5-3 (62%)
Overall: 11-5 (68%)
