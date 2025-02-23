All Hornets

Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Portland.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are back at it tonight as they square off with the Portland Trail Blazers. After being without the services of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams on Thursday night in Denver, both will be suited up and in the starting five for Charles Lee tonight.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Nick Smith Jr.

G/F Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

Portland Trail Blazers

G Anfernee Simons

G Toumani Camara

F Deni Avdija

F Jerami Grant

C Donovan Clingan

The Hornets and Trail Blazers are set to tip things off at 10 p.m. EST on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

Could a Mark Williams/Jusuf Nurkic combination work beyond this season?

Hornets scoot over to Portland to face the Trail Blazers

Does the ESPN BPI think the Hornets will take down the Trail Blazers?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday