Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers
The Charlotte Hornets are back at it tonight as they square off with the Portland Trail Blazers. After being without the services of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams on Thursday night in Denver, both will be suited up and in the starting five for Charles Lee tonight.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr.
G/F Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
G Anfernee Simons
G Toumani Camara
F Deni Avdija
F Jerami Grant
C Donovan Clingan
The Hornets and Trail Blazers are set to tip things off at 10 p.m. EST on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
