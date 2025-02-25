Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings
It's almost time for the ball to be thrown up in the air between the Charlotte Hornets (14-41) and Sacramento Kings (28-28).
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Jusuf Nurkic
Sacramento Kings
G Malik Monk
G Zach LaVine
F DeMar DeRozan
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis
Matchup to watch: Josh Green vs. DeMar DeRozan
This is more of a one-side-of-the-floor deal than anything. Josh Green doesn't bring much to the table offensively, but he is, without question, their best defensive player. If the Hornets want a crack at getting back in the win column on Monday night, they need Green to make life difficult for DeRozan and deny him the ball. If he gets it in an iso situation or near the foul line over and over again, it could be trouble.
The Hornets and Kings will get the action underway at 10 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
