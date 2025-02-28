Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets' road matchup vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Charlotte Hornets conclude their nine-game road trip in Texas, facing the Dallas Mavericks in the final matchup between the two teams this season with the Hornets winning the first meeting back in January.
Charlotte seeks to snap their four-game losing streak, while Dallas aims to rebound from two consecutive losses.
After not appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, LaMelo Ball (ankle) was added to the report earlier today and has been ruled out ahead of tonight's matchup.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting five for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G KJ Simpson
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Dallas Mavericks
G Kyrie Irving
G Max Christie
F Klay Thompson
F Naji Marshall
C Moses Brown
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST. Fans can catch the live action streaming on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
