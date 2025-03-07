Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Charlotte Hornets are getting set to go at it with the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Uptown.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Josh Green
G Daquan Jeffries
F Miles Bridges
C Jusuf Nurkic
Cleveland Cavaliers
G Darius Garland
G Donovan Mitchell
F Max Strus
F Evan Mobley
C Jarrett Allen
Charles Lee on the team's emphasis on defense
“I think defense remains the first thing we do at all times – the first thing we talk about in film and stuff because I do want it to be at the forefront of all of our minds. Offense will kind of work itself out. I think the biggest message has been to sustain our effort no matter what, sustain our competitive nature defensively. ...Not let our offense drag down our defense. I do think that we’ve made so much progress in that area, and I don’t want it to slip at all. Sustaining it for the entirety of the game is really important.”
The Hornets and Cavaliers will get things tipped off at approximately 7 p.m. EST.
