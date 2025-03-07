All Hornets

Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are getting set to go at it with the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Uptown.

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Josh Green

G Daquan Jeffries

F Miles Bridges

C Jusuf Nurkic

Cleveland Cavaliers

G Darius Garland

G Donovan Mitchell

F Max Strus

F Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Charles Lee on the team's emphasis on defense

“I think defense remains the first thing we do at all times – the first thing we talk about in film and stuff because I do want it to be at the forefront of all of our minds. Offense will kind of work itself out. I think the biggest message has been to sustain our effort no matter what, sustain our competitive nature defensively. ...Not let our offense drag down our defense. I do think that we’ve made so much progress in that area, and I don’t want it to slip at all. Sustaining it for the entirety of the game is really important.”

The Hornets and Cavaliers will get things tipped off at approximately 7 p.m. EST.

