Starting Lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Charlotte Hornets are back in action tonight and are looking to extend their winning streak to four games. To do it, they'll have to knock off one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies, on the road.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
G Ja Morant
G Desmond Bane
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
C Zach Edey
The Hornets and Grizzlies will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 8 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
