Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
It's a Southeast division battle Monday night as the Charlotte Hornets meet up with the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
The Hornets are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since mid-January while the Heat are hoping to put an end to a mini three-game losing streak. Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball and center Mark Williams are back in uniform tonight after sitting out of Saturday's win over the Brooklyn Nets.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Daquan Jeffries
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Miami Heat
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
G Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
C Kel'el Ware
The Hornets and Heat will get the action started at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
