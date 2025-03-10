All Hornets

Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Miami.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during pregame warm ups against the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during pregame warm ups against the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's a Southeast division battle Monday night as the Charlotte Hornets meet up with the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

The Hornets are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since mid-January while the Heat are hoping to put an end to a mini three-game losing streak. Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball and center Mark Williams are back in uniform tonight after sitting out of Saturday's win over the Brooklyn Nets.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Daquan Jeffries

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

Miami Heat

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

G Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

C Kel'el Ware

The Hornets and Heat will get the action started at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Charlotte Hornets given generous chance to knock off the Miami Heat by the ESPN BPI

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

The Charlotte Hornets load up on guards in latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Moussa Diabate's emergence will give the Hornets a lot to think about this offseason

Hornets injury report: Status for LaMelo Ball & Mark Williams revealed vs. Miami Heat

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday