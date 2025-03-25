Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
The Charlotte Hornets are just moments away from tipping things off inside Spectrum Center against the Orlando Magic and are looking to avoid a four-game season sweep. Fortunately, they have some more help is on the way as veteran forward Josh Okogie will be back in uniform tonight after missing nearly two months with a hamstring strain.
Charles Lee on getting Josh Okogie back tonight
We’re always going to take a smart or thoughtful mindset to how we reintegrate him and return him to play. Obviously, it won’t be anything overaggressive, but we do want to make sure that we’re putting him in an appropriate position to be able to have longevity for the rest of the year.”
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G DaQuan Jeffries
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Orlando Magic
G Cory Joseph
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
F Franz Wagner
F Paolo Banchero
C Wendell Carter Jr.
The Hornets and Magic will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:12 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets reveal positive injury update ahead of matchup with Magic
ESPN BPI gives generous prediction for Hornets vs. Magic
Moussa Diabate is making life difficult for Charles Lee, but in a good way
LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams named among NBA's top 10 realistic offseason trade pieces