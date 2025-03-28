Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets' Friday night road contest in Toronto
We've got some Friday night action as the Charlotte Hornets square off with the Toronto Raptors, who have been playing much better of late. But for all intents and purposes, this game is a throwaway between two teams who will end up picking fairly high in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Both teams have already turned their attention toward the draft, which is apparent in the long list of players who have been ruled out for this game, some of which are sitting to "rest."
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G KJ Simpson
G DaQuan Jeffries
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Toronto Raptors
G Ja'Kobe Walter
G Immanuel Quickley
F Jamison Battle
F Scottie Barnes
C Jakob Poeltl
The Hornets and Raptors will get things tipped off at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
