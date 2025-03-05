Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets home matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves
It's been a long season for the Charlotte Hornets, but they still have a chance to finish the year strong and play well in front of the home crowd down the stretch. Tonight, they'll welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to town, who are a bit banged up.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Daquan Jeffries
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Minnesota Timberwolves
G Donte DiVencenzo
G Anthony Edwards
F Jaden McDaniels
F Julius Randle
C Naz Reid
Charles Lee on what he wants to see from his team the rest of the season
“I think there’s just a continued emphasis on maintaining our competitive edge, seizing the moment, seizing the opportunity. Understanding that what our record is should not dictate or motivate what your approach is that day. If you’re really focused on daily improvement, there are still challenges. ...Trying to find individual goals for each guy to just tightening up their game.”
The Hornets and Timberwolves are set to tip the action off at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on the FanDuel Sports Network app.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Exclusive: Moussa Diabaté discusses earning contract with Hornets, goals for remainder of the season
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Can the Hornets take down the Timberwolves? Here is what the ESPN BPI Says
The slumping Hornets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves