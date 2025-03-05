All Hornets

Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets home matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reacts after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
It's been a long season for the Charlotte Hornets, but they still have a chance to finish the year strong and play well in front of the home crowd down the stretch. Tonight, they'll welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to town, who are a bit banged up.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Nick Smith Jr.

G Daquan Jeffries

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

Minnesota Timberwolves

G Donte DiVencenzo

G Anthony Edwards

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Naz Reid

Charles Lee on what he wants to see from his team the rest of the season

“I think there’s just a continued emphasis on maintaining our competitive edge, seizing the moment, seizing the opportunity. Understanding that what our record is should not dictate or motivate what your approach is that day. If you’re really focused on daily improvement, there are still challenges. ...Trying to find individual goals for each guy to just tightening up their game.”

The Hornets and Timberwolves are set to tip the action off at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on the FanDuel Sports Network app.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

