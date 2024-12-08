Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets' road clash vs. Pacers
We are just a few minutes away from tip in Indianapolis as the Charlotte Hornets look to put an end to a dreadful eight-game losing streak. They'll have to do so without the services of Mark Williams, who was ruled out earlier today to rest his foot.
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's action.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Brandon Miller
G Josh Green
F Cody Martin
C Nick Richards
Indiana Pacers
G Tyrese Haliburton
G Andrew Nembhard
G Benedict Mathurin
F Pascal Siakam
C Myles Turner
Charles Lee on the Hornets' overall health
"It's unfortunate for the individual players that are out. I know how much work they put into trying to be available, and injuries are part of the sport. But I appreciate how they've approached their return-to-play programs. Their engagement with the team, always being around and trying to be encouraging and uplifting, and communicating to some of these guys that are taking on increased roles. The other part is it's exciting to get to watch some of the other guys that might not have a role if we're fully healthy."
Tonight's game between the Hornets and Pacers will get started at approximately 5 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
