All Hornets

Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets' road contest vs. the new-look Warriors

A look at the first five on the floor ahead of tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) brings the ball up the court during the second half of play against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) brings the ball up the court during the second half of play against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to snap out of a two-game funk where they've failed to reach 90 points and, defensively, have allowed over 130. They'll need some help from some unlikely sources if they want to achieve those goals tonight, as starting point guard LaMelo Ball will sit out tonight's contest (right ankle injury management)

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G KJ Simpson

G Nick Smith Jr.

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

Golden State Warriors

G Stephen Curry

G Brandin Podziemski

F Moses Moody

F Jimmy Butler III

C Draymond Green

The Hornets and Warriors are slated to throw the ball up in the air at 10 p.m. EST. You can view the action live by streaming the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

Hornets reveal LaMelo Ball's status ahead of clash with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Charlotte Hornets' narrow path to financial flexibility: Navigating 2025-26 cap space challenges

Back-to-back horrendous nights from LaMelo Ball should teach the Hornets one thing

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday