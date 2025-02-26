Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets' road contest vs. the new-look Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to snap out of a two-game funk where they've failed to reach 90 points and, defensively, have allowed over 130. They'll need some help from some unlikely sources if they want to achieve those goals tonight, as starting point guard LaMelo Ball will sit out tonight's contest (right ankle injury management)
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G KJ Simpson
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Golden State Warriors
G Stephen Curry
G Brandin Podziemski
F Moses Moody
F Jimmy Butler III
C Draymond Green
The Hornets and Warriors are slated to throw the ball up in the air at 10 p.m. EST. You can view the action live by streaming the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
