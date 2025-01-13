All Hornets

Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets' road game against the Phoenix Suns

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Phoenix.

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday night, the Charlotte Hornets will make their return to the floor after their previous two games against the Lakers and Clippers were postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in greater Los Angeles.

The last game the Hornets played? Against these very Phoenix Suns that they'll see tonight. Charlotte snapped their 10-game losing streak over the Suns last Tuesday. In the 115-104 win, LaMelo Ball led the way with 32 points on 12/28 shooting, including knocking down five triples. Charles Lee's squad was able to put the clamps on Phoenix aside from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker who combined for 65 points.

Tonight. the Hornets will have an opportunity to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Brandon Miller

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns

G Tyus Jones

G Devin Booker

F Ryan Dunn

F Kevin Durant

C Mason Plumlee

The Hornets and Suns are slated to throw the ball up in the air at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch the action live by streaming the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

