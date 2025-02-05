Starting lineups revealed for the Hornets' home contest versus the Bucks
It's almost time for tip-off in Uptown as the Charlotte Hornets get set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G KJ Simpson
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Wiliams
Milwaukee Bucks
G Damian Lillard
G Andre Jackson Jr.
F Taurean Prince
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
C Brook Lopez
Charles Lee's pregame comments on trade deadline
“I would say now just being the leader of a team, you’re just trying to keep everybody’s focus on the next day and what you can control. Currently, all we can control is our shootaround that we had this morning, the preparation that we had before the game, watching film, and learning and growing from what we did versus Washington and how we have to be better coming into tonight versus Milwaukee. That’s where our focus has to stay – our obsession with daily improvement. Everything else will kind of play itself out.”
The Hornets and Bucks are scheduled to tip things off at approximately 7:12 p.m. EST. You can catch the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
1-on-1 with Hornets two-way rookie KJ Simpson
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Hornets' Josh Green speaks on NBA trade deadline reality