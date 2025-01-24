All Hornets

The banged-up Hornets turn to the bench to fill out the starting five vs. Portland

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets return home to Spectrum Center for a franchise-record nine-game homestand, tipping things off with the Portland Trail Blazers. Shortly before tip, the team announced that LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Seth Curry had been ruled out.

Charles Lee on start of nine-game homestand

“I’m looking forward to us to be able to start this homestand in front of our phenomenal
fans and continue to find our rhythm. ...I’m just happy for our guys to be in our own
environment and sleep in your own bed and just continue to grow as a group regardless
of whatever the circumstances may be.”

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G Vasilije Micic

G Nick Smith Jr.

G Josh Green

F Cody Martin

C Mark Williams

Portland Trail Blazers

G Anfernee Simons

G Deni Avdija

F Jerami Grant

F Toumani Camara

C Donovan Clingan

The Hornets and Blazers will get the action started at 7 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

