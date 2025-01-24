The banged-up Hornets turn to the bench to fill out the starting five vs. Portland
The Charlotte Hornets return home to Spectrum Center for a franchise-record nine-game homestand, tipping things off with the Portland Trail Blazers. Shortly before tip, the team announced that LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Seth Curry had been ruled out.
Charles Lee on start of nine-game homestand
“I’m looking forward to us to be able to start this homestand in front of our phenomenal
fans and continue to find our rhythm. ...I’m just happy for our guys to be in our own
environment and sleep in your own bed and just continue to grow as a group regardless
of whatever the circumstances may be.”
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Cody Martin
C Mark Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
G Anfernee Simons
G Deni Avdija
F Jerami Grant
F Toumani Camara
C Donovan Clingan
The Hornets and Blazers will get the action started at 7 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
