Tre Mann Out, Grant Williams Starts vs Magic

Despite ongoing injury challenges, the Hornets announced the same starting lineup for the third consecutive game

James Plowright

Nov 8, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Head Coach Charles Lee has kept the faith in his current starting unit, despite its offensive struggles in the previous two games against Indiana and Philadelphia. Cody Martin (Illness) and Tre Mann (Back soreness) were both questionable coming into the game. While Martin was upgraded to available, Mann was downgraded to out, missing his first game of the season.

Tidjane Salaun's brief stint in the starting unit is over, with Grant Williams replacing the rookie.

Charlotte Hornets starting five:

PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Brandon Miller
SF: Josh Green
PF: Grant Williams
C: Taj Gibson

Orlando Magic starting five:

PG: Jalen Suggs
SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SF: Franz Wagner
PF: Tristan da Silva
C: Goga Bitadza

Hornets fans can catch tonight's action on the FanDuel Sports Network or it's accompanying app. The game tips off from the Kia Center at 7 P.M. Charlotte's next action will come on Saturday afternoon when they host the reeling Milwaukee Bucks at 3pm EST.

James Plowright
