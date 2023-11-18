WATCH: Hornets Fans React to Miles Bridges' Return
Miles Bridges make his return to the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges officially made his return to the NBA Friday night for the In-Season Tournament matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time Bridges played in a game was 583 days ago in the Play-In Tournament against the Atlanta Hawks.
He missed the entire 2022-23 season and the first ten games of this season due to a domestic violence suspension. When Bridges checked into the game for the first time midway through the first quarter, the majority of the crowd on hand welcomed him back with a round of applause, some standing while clapping.
