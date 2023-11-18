WATCH: Hornets Fans React to Miles Bridges' Return

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges officially made his return to the NBA Friday night for the In-Season Tournament matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time Bridges played in a game was 583 days ago in the Play-In Tournament against the Atlanta Hawks.

He missed the entire 2022-23 season and the first ten games of this season due to a domestic violence suspension. When Bridges checked into the game for the first time midway through the first quarter, the majority of the crowd on hand welcomed him back with a round of applause, some standing while clapping.

