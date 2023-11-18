Skip to main content
Why The Charlotte Hornets Look Like a Poorly Coached Team Right Now

WATCH: Hornets Fans React to Miles Bridges' Return

Miles Bridges make his return to the Charlotte Hornets.

In this story:

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges officially made his return to the NBA Friday night for the In-Season Tournament matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time Bridges played in a game was 583 days ago in the Play-In Tournament against the Atlanta Hawks. 

He missed the entire 2022-23 season and the first ten games of this season due to a domestic violence suspension. When Bridges checked into the game for the first time midway through the first quarter, the majority of the crowd on hand welcomed him back with a round of applause, some standing while clapping.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.