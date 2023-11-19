What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to New York

Defense

“Think about it, they’re, right now, I believe, a top-four defensive team. We shot 49 (percent from the field) and 49 (percent) from 3. 13 turnovers isn’t great, nor is it a problem, and we lost by double-digits. Again, our offense – I don’t know the number, but it was a slower paced game than normal – so I would think that our efficiency offensively would be very good and our efficiency defensively would be very bad.”

PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward struggling

“Obviously that’s something we’ve got to work on tomorrow. We’ve got to try to help them and come up with ways to maybe help them get an easy one. That goes hand in hand – that’s not just the player, that’s the coach, too.”

Brandon Miller going for a career high

“He does it the right way – he works, he practices, he’s very bright, he picks things up quickly, he’s got a great attitude. He also has a natural feel for the game. He knows where the ball should go, he shoots when he should shoot, he passes when people are open. They all like to play with him. He’s not like a rookie, especially not like a 21-year-old. He has a very mature game. … [He can improve] the defensive end, for sure, I think like all young players. The hardest thing about the NBA is not the transformation to offense, it’s to defense. It’s not because of coaching, it’s because the players are much better and because of the pick-and-roll schemes. College pick-and-roll game, and it’s not because of the coaches, it’s because the players are young, is pretty simple stuff. Now you start getting (Damian) Lillard out there and (Jalen) Brunson out there, guys like that who really know how to play and there’s different schemes, different reads, that’s the hardest thing. Defense is the harder thing to get down than offense for a rookie player.”

