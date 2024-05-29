All Hornets

Mark Williams Hints He Has Recovered From His Back Injury

Williams recently discussed his injury with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer

Nov 22, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Williams recently stopped by Duke University, where he played for two seasons before declaring for the NBA draft. During the visit, the Charlotte Hornets media team accompanied Williams to capture him reminiscing about his College days.

During the visit, Williams bumped into Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer who asked him "Are you healthy"? Williams responded "Yeah, working out, lifting, doing everything. I'm feeling good"

This is the most positive update we have heard regarding Williams since the Hornets season finished. If Williams is indeed doing "Everything" then that would suggest he is no longer limited by a back injury which sidelines him for the final four months of the season. Despite the positive direction, both Williams and the team are still likely being cautious with his load to protect from a setback.

You can watch the clip yourself at approximately the 1:55 minute mark below.

