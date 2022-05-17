Skip to main content

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

Looking at the chances of each team being awarded the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place Tuesday night on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. EST. Houston, Orlando, and Detroit each have the best chance of being awarded the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Oklahoma City, Indiana, Portland, Sacramento, Los Angeles (Lakers), San Antonio, Washington, New York, Los Angeles (Clippers), Charlotte, and Cleveland.

This year, the Lottery has a slightly different system. The team that finished with the worst record will be guaranteed a top five pick. In the old system, the team with the worst record was guaranteed a top four selection. The teams with the three worst records all have a 14% chance of being awarded the No. 1 overall pick. Whereas before, the team with the worst record had a 25% chance which was followed by 19.9% chance and 15.6% chance for the next two teams.

Below is a graph showing the odds of where each Lottery team will pick. 

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 11.25.53 AM
