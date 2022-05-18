2022 NBA Draft Lottery Results
The top half of next month's draft is set.
The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is officially in the books, meaning we have roughly half of the first round draft order complete. Below are the results from tonight's Lottery.
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunders (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
