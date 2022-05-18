2022 NBA Draft Lottery Results

The top half of next month's draft is set.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is officially in the books, meaning we have roughly half of the first round draft order complete. Below are the results from tonight's Lottery.

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunders (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.