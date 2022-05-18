Skip to main content

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Results

The top half of next month's draft is set.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is officially in the books, meaning we have roughly half of the first round draft order complete. Below are the results from tonight's Lottery.

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunders (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17057576_168388579_lowres (1)
NBA Draft 2022

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Lottery Pick Slot Revealed

By Schuyler Callihan7 minutes ago
https___orlandomagicdaily.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_04_923948126-portland-trail-blazers-v-phoenix-suns.jpg
News

Hornets Interview Stotts + Ham & Atkinson a Second Time

By James Plowright6 hours ago
USATSI_12702527_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

By Schuyler Callihan10 hours ago
USATSI_12703562_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Schuyler Callihan11 hours ago
USATSI_10838270_168388579_lowres (1)
NBA Draft 2022

Hornets NBA Draft Lottery Odds, Projections + More

By Schuyler CallihanMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18060450_168388579_lowres
News

Frank Vogel 'In the Mix' for Hornets Job

By Schuyler CallihanMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17812809_168388579_lowres
News

Roundtable: Would Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell Fit with the Hornets?

By Schuyler CallihanMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17993166_168388579_lowres (1)
Free Agency 2022

Coaching Change Opens Door for a Possible Return for Montrezl Harrell

By Schuyler CallihanMay 10, 2022